Organization responds after Tuberville criticizes drag queens in Christmas parade

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Tommy Tuberville, a candidate for the U.S. Senate, took offense to the Pride on The Plains float in the Opelika Christmas Parade Monday night.
The float depicted a scene from the film “Mean Girls.” Tuberville posted his opinion about it on Facebook.
“Hard to believe that right in my own backyard the city of Opelika allows drag queens in the city Christmas Parade which was held this weekend,” the post said. “What is next?”
Tuberville’s campaign later sent out an email seeking donations to help him “fight liberals.”
“The liberal left that’s supporting Doug Jones is attacking me tonight because I had the guts to stand up for our Christian values and keep drag queens out of our Christmas parades,” the email said.
Pride on The Plains sent WSFA 12 News a statement:
“Pride on The Plains was honored to participate in this year’s Opelika and Auburn Christmas Parades. Every year, LGBTQ+ people across Lee County celebrate the holidays with their friends and families. As active members in the community, we look forward to continued representation of them, and everyone who supports our mission.”
We also spoke to POTP’s president Chad Peacock, who said the outcry of support for them from the community after Tuberville’s post has spoken volumes.
“It warms my heart,” he said.
Peacock said the organization signed up to participate in the parade as soon as registration opened, and he said they did not face any resistance from the city.
“The city of Opelika is always welcoming,” he said.
Peacock thanked the organization’s supporters, saying POTP is proud to be in Lee County and they are proud to represent the LGBTQ community.
