Oxford Industries: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $1.7 million.
The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share.
The owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide clothing lines posted revenue of $241.2 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in January, Oxford Industries expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.01 to $1.16. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.15.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $300 million to $310 million for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $318.6 million.
Oxford Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.25 to $4.40 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion.
Oxford Industries shares have climbed nearly 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $74.33, a rise of 0.5% in the last 12 months.
