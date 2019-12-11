Pair of Tigers win SEC Football awards

Brown has eaten double teams for breakfast all season long on his way to recording 12.5 tackles, four sacks and a pair of forced fumbles for Kevin Steele’s defense. He was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week three times and was named a finalist for the Bednarik, Nagurski, Wuerffel, Outland, Senior Class, Pop Warner and Lott Impact awards. In Auburn’s 48-45 Iron Bowl win over Alabama, Brown recorded a season-high seven tackles, five solo, and 3.5 for a loss.