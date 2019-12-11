Pair of Tigers win SEC Football awards

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - As the college football regular season has come to a close, the Southeastern Conference has announced its award winners for the year and a pair of Auburn Tigers grace the list of winners.
Auburn freshman quarterback Bo Nix was named the SEC Freshman of the Year, and senior defensive lineman Derrick Brown was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year.
Nix set a trio of Auburn freshman records, including passing yards (2,366), completions (200) and touchdown passes (15). Nix has also rushed for seven scores on the season.
Brown has eaten double teams for breakfast all season long on his way to recording 12.5 tackles, four sacks and a pair of forced fumbles for Kevin Steele’s defense. He was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week three times and was named a finalist for the Bednarik, Nagurski, Wuerffel, Outland, Senior Class, Pop Warner and Lott Impact awards. In Auburn’s 48-45 Iron Bowl win over Alabama, Brown recorded a season-high seven tackles, five solo, and 3.5 for a loss.
Nix and Brown are two leaders who have helped lead the Auburn Tigers to a 9-3 record and a No. 12 ranking in the final College Football Playoff rankings.
Nix and Brown will lead the Auburn Tigers into the Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day against No. 18 Minnesota.
