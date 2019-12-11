Reed discusses leading better future in Chamber speech

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed talked about leading the city to a better future at the 147th annual meeting of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce.
Reed started his keynote speech by reading a letter from former Montgomery mayor Earl D. James. In the letter, James explained what he expected the city was like.
“The people of Montgomery are being enthusiastic about the growth of their city. At the present time, we are city of 163,000 people representing a New South and projecting our thoughts to a dynamic future,” the letter stated.
After finishing the letter, Reed explained the importance of understanding where we are as a community and where we want to be.
“It’s important for us to understand that the facts here in Montgomery suggest that what we’ve been doing here for the last few years, probably is not enough for us to keep up with our competition,” he said.
Reed talked about the cities around Montgomery that have outpaced the Capital City and how those communities have adapted, changed and evolved.
“They understood that diversity was a strength. They understood that it wasn’t good enough just for the power to be held in just a few hands. They understood that it was not enough for us just to stay where we were because it was comfortable. They understood that the challenge is like really, in finding ways to compete, not just amongst ourselves, but amongst those in our region, amongst those in our state, in our nation.”
Reed says he thinks the city has fallen behind but he poses the question; what are we going to be as a city, a community and what is our narrative moving forward?
“I am ultimately convinced that if we work together, if we are willing to come out of our silos, if we are willing to come out of our corners of comfort, I am ultimately convinced that we can accomplish the greatest things," he said.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.