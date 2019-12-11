Screenings of Just Mercy to be shown ahead of January release

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The public will have a chance to see Warner Bros feature film Just Mercy ahead of its January release in theaters.
According to the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI), four free advanced screenings of the film will be shown in Montgomery. The screenings will be held at the AMC Festival Plaza 16 on Dec. 20th at 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.
EJI says the screenings will be open to the public but registration will be required. To register for free tickets, click this link. Guests with reservations mist arrive 20 minutes before the state of the film and before doors close, to claim their tickets.
Just Mercy is a powerful true story based on the bestselling memoir by EJI director, Bryan Stevenson.
“We are delighted to arrange for early screenings for folks in Montgomery as an expression of gratitude to the many people in this community who supported the making of the film,” said Bryan Stevenson, EJI Director
The film presents the unforgettable story of attorney Bryan Stevenson and the landmark case of Walter McMillan who was convicted and sentenced to death for a crime he did not commit. Some of the scenes in the movie were shot in Montgomery and feature local landmarks.
To learn more about the film, visit justmercy.eji.org.
