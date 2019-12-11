Suspects sought for using stolen credit cards at Prattville stores

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is searching for the identity and location of two suspects wanted for a fraud investigation.
According to CrimeStoppers, the suspects used the victim’s credit cards to purchase merchandise at Target and several other retail businesses Sunday in Prattville.
CrimeStoppers says the suspects are also involved in other fraudulent cases in Opelika and Tuscaloosa. The suspects were possibly occupying a black or dark-colored truck, unknown make, and model.
If you have any information regarding the identity or location of the suspects, please immediately call the police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867). You may also use the new CrimeStoppers 800 number, 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Your tip may lead to a $5,000 cash reward.
