Tuskegee homicide victim identified

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The victim in a weekend homicide in Tuskegee has been identified.
According to Tuskegee Police Chief Marquez James, 22-year-old Gregory Perry was killed after a shooting in the 900 block of Della Sullins Street Sunday night. Officers were called to the scene and when they arrived, they found two men lying on the ground.
James said Perry and a 20-year-old victim were taken from the scene to East Alabama Medical Center. Perry was later pronounced dead and the 20-year-old was being treated for life-threatening injuries.
James is asking anyone with information about this case to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or the Tuskegee Secret Witness line at 334-727-9865.
