Victim identified in fatal Wetumpka fire

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The victim in a fatal fire in Wetumpka has been identified.
According to the Alabama Department of Insurance, the victim was Rebecca Ann Nelson, 40. She died in a blaze at 62 Shadow Wood Place Sunday night.
The Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting the Wetumpka Fire Department with the investigation into the fire. The fire marshal’s office confirmed there were no working smoke alarms in the home.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
