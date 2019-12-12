Alabama’s Bicentennial celebration planned for this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The state of Alabama celebrates its 200th birthday with a major celebration this weekend.
The celebration plans center around reflecting on the state’s history, the moments we’re proud of and the moments that didn’t make us so proud.
The signature moment of the weekend will be the unveiling of Bicentennial Park, which includes 16 monuments, each with a plaque displaying a scene from Alabama history. The monuments will also portray a variety of cultures to celebrate how far the state has come.
The Bicentennial celebrations will also include a parade representing 70 different communities and cultures.
For a complete schedule of events, click here: https://alabama200.org/
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.