Andalusia police seeking suspect in Walmart parking lot assault

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Andalusia Police Department is searching for a suspect in an assault at Walmart Thursday morning.
According to APD, at around 5:30 a.m. a woman was approached in the parking lot by a person driving a red car. After a brief conversation, the suspect forced his way into the victim’s vehicle and began physically attacking her.
The victim said the suspect had a grey beard and wore dark clothing and a black cap. APD provided a photo of the suspect’s vehicle, a Nissan Altima.
Anyone with information in this case should call APD at 334-222-1155.
