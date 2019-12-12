ASU falls on road at Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Ks. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets men’s basketball team was on the road at Kansas State Wednesday night. The Wildcats missed only eight shots in the first half as the Hornets would fall 86-41.
Alabama State struggled from the floor Wednesday, being held to just 27.3 percent shooting from the field and 28.6 percent from three while the Wildcats finished 62.5 percent from the field and 54.5 percent from three.
Kansas State’s Xavier Sneed led all scorers with 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting. The Hornets were led in scoring by Tobi Ewuosho and Kevin Holston, who each finished with nine points. Ewuosho also finished with nine boards, while Holston added four assists to his line.
Up next for the Hornets is a Saturday afternoon road matchup against Boise State. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.
