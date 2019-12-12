3 charged with over 200 felonies after vehicle break-ins

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three suspects sought in connection to vehicle break-ins across the city of Montgomery are now facing over 200 felony charges.
Capt. Regina Duckett says Kelviocis Scott, 19, Domontez Franklin, 18, and Audley Holmes, 18 are each charged with 59 counts of unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle, 11 counts of third-degree theft of property and four counts of second-degree theft of property.
Scott, Franklin, and Holmes were wanted in connection to over sixty vehicle break-ins that happened throughout the city during the overnight hours between Dec. 1 and Dec. 3.
According to Duckett, the vehicle break-ins occurred in the areas of:
- Rexford Road
- Old Orchard Lane
- Strathmore Drive
- Noble Wood Court
- Chaprice Lane
- Greenbrook Drive
- Young Farm Road
- Overview Drive
- Eastern Shore Road
- Seaton Park
- Slash Pine Drive
Scott, Franklin, and Holms were initially taken into custody after a traffic stop of a stolen vehicle. The three remain in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
