Cold weather causing problems with vehicles

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thomas Dubose’s day started out well but ended on a sour note when his car wouldn’t start.
“Yeah I was at home and came outside to run some errands and it just wouldn’t start,” said Dubose.
The culprit? A dead battery likely the result of chilly temperatures this week.
“They often call me and said my car wouldn’t start.. running fine yesterday,” said F&D Auto co-owner Fred Porterfield.
Porterfield says he’s not surprised. It happens every year about this time when temperatures drop.
“The temperature will make this tire go down,” he said.
Fred Porterfield estimates 60 percent of his business is directly tied to cold weather.
“Now that it’s cold, tire pressure will read different,” said Porterfield.
In Dubose’s case, he’s already $75 in the hole because he needed a wrecker to haul his car to F&D Auto. Add to that, a new battery and as Porterfield discovered, Dubose needed a fresh dose of anti-freeze.
“It should already be at the top,” Porterfield said as he pointed near the top of the radiator.
Thomas Dubose will begin the winter season spending $467 on his car.
“The lesson is I’ll get, you know, when I know the weather is starting to change, I’ll bring it down and let Fred look at it,” said Dubose.
One for the road to remember.
Also, don’t forget to check your windshield wipers and lights.
