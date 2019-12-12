LaVine scores 35 in three quarters, Bulls rout Hawks 136-102

Bulls: F Otto Porter will be sidelined an additional four-plus weeks after an MRI revealed a small fracture in his left foot. Porter, who hasn’t played since Nov. 6, originally was diagnosed with a sprain before a follow-up MRI two weeks later showed a bone bruise. He’ll be reassessed in four weeks. “It’s heartbreaking for him and, obviously, difficult for us,” coach Jim Boylen said. “He’s a big wing and a 40% 3-point shooter. His experience, talent, versatility is something we need.”