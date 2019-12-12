Man charged after electronics taken from Montgomery business

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing charges after police say an employee stole items from a Montgomery business.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, Brandon Wilkes, 38, is charged with theft of property first degree.
The charges are related to a theft that took place inside a business in the 700 block of the Eastern Boulevard. The owner told police the employee stole electronics from the business during the month of November.
Duckett says Wilkes, the employee, was identified as the suspect and taken into custody Wednesday.
