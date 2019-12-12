Man suffers serious injuries in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been seriously injured in a shooting, Montgomery police confirmed Thursday.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, a man walked into a business on West Fairview Avenue around 7:45 a.m. after being shot. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
A WSFA 12 News photographer found first responders outside the Piggly Wiggly.
Duckett says where the shooting took place is unknown and no arrests have been made.
