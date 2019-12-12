Meeting to talk Montgomery’s future to be held Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The plan for the next 20 years in Montgomery is all laid out in the Envision Montgomery 2040 plan, but before the city finalizes the direction that they’re going in they want to hear from members of the community.
The meetings have been happening district by district and the final meeting is coming up Thursday.
“The open house is to engage with community, and to explain and have discussion about items that are in the plan,” said Montgomery City Councilman Clay McInnis.
Envision Montgomery 2040 is a comprehensive plan which lays out the future of the capital city. Montgomery leaders have been holding meetings and welcoming community members to discuss nearly all aspects of the plan.
“We’ve got about 100 recommendations that range from plans, programs, or projects, or policies and we basically ask the people that attend these meetings to prioritize those. Which ones they think we should go for and implement first,” said Montgomery Planning Director Robert Smith.
While it’s something that city leaders spent years working on, Smith says community input is crucial.
“I’m glad to say that we’ve had a good deal of community feedback, and really a good deal of community involvement over the course of the last 15 months,” said Smith.
Montgomery residents say they’re glad they have the chance to get involved in the decision-making process.
“That’s good, like you asking me what I think about it. That’s good, especially if you’re living in this area. You need your input on what you would like,” said Doris Daniels.
Thursday is the last chance for you to give feedback. The meeting will be in District 7, but you can still attend even if it is outside of your district.
That meeting will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Floyd Middle School.
