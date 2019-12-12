Member of drug trafficking organization sentenced to 30 years

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for multiple drug and firearm-related crimes, U.S. Attorney Louis V. Franklin announced Thursday.
According to Franklin, Cyrus Phyfier, 51, received a significant sentence because the court determined his criminal history, which includes multiple drug distribution convictions, indicates he is a career offender under federal sentencing guidelines.
Evidence presented at Phyfier’s August trial showed that in 2013 law enforcement began to investigate a cocaine and marijuana distribution organization operating in Montgomery County. Following the arrest of a member of the organization, agents discovered Phyfier was a major illegal drug supplier.
Agents determined Phyfier was responsible for distributing approximately five to eight kilograms of cocaine hydrochloride during some months. In addition, five controlled purchases were made from Phyfier at his home; video footage presented during the trial revealed Phyfier weighing and selling various illegal drugs.
During the execution of a search warrant at Phyfier’s home, law enforcement seized marijuana and a firearm. Phyfier had two prior felony convictions for the unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and was prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Phyfier was found guilty of various narcotics-related offenses, which included conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute powder cocaine, crack cocaine, and marijuana. The jury also found Phyfier guilty on the charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Other members of the organization have pleaded guilty and most have been sentenced.
Following his 30-year prison sentence, Phyfier will be on supervised release for ten years.
