Opelika teacher arrested on assault charge

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Opelika Police Department has arrested and charged an Opelika City Schools employee with assault of a student.
Gwendolyn Ingram, 60, of Opelika, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on a misdemeanor third-degree assault warrant. Her arrest comes after a parent filed a complaint Monday accusing her of assaulting their child at Carver Primary School.
The school system has declined to speak on the investigation but has confirmed Ingram is on administrative leave. According to the school system’s website, Ingram is a special education teacher.
Following her arrest, Ingram was taken to the Lee County Detention Facility.
