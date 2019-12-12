Off-and-on rain for the rest of the workweek

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We’re dry now, but rain chances return today. It will start with increasing cloud cover, then light showers and drizzles become possible as we head towards the afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder are possible later today.
Rain will be off-and-on today, tonight, Friday and Friday night. Keep the rain gear on hand!
A shower or two could linger early Saturday, but we’ll be dry (and windy) by the afternoon. Clouds stick around Saturday, but the sun returns fully Sunday. Highs will warm into the 60s for the weekend. It will be nice!
Our next front approaches Monday, and it could bring the chance for severe weather. We’re keeping a close eye on it and will keep you updated. behind the front, we’ll significantly cool down!
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.