Report: Former AU star, 9 other ex-NFL players charged with defrauding health care program

WASHINGTON D.C. (WBRC) - The Washington Post reports the Justice Department has charged 10 former NFL players with defrauding a health care program for retired players of nearly $4 million.
According to the report, former Auburn standout defensive back Carlos Rogers is one of the players included in court documents.
The Post reports the former players charged are Rogers, Clinton Portis, Robert McCune, John Eubanks, Tamarick Vanover, Ceandris Brown, James Butler, Frederick Bennett, Correll Buckhalter and Etric Pruitt. The charges were filed Wednesday morning in the Eastern District of Kentucky.
According to reports, the players allegedly submitted false claims to the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan for reimbursement for medical equipment. The Post reports the equipment, including hyperbaric chambers, cryotherapy machines and ultrasound machines cost between $40,000-$50,000. The players reportedly filed $3.9 million in false claims between June 2017 and December 2018, and the health plan paid more than $3.4 million on those claims.
