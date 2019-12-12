Surgeon, hospital honored with Auburn’s International Quality of Life awards

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn University College of Human Sciences recently held its International Quality of Life awards ceremony in New York City and honored a world-renowned surgeon and a children’s hospital for their contributions to improving people’s lives.
The IQLA honored Dr. James Andrews for improving the quality of life for countless people through his orthopedic practice in Birmingham and the Florida panhandle. Andrews is known for his research into knee, shoulder and elbow injury prevention and treatment.
Along with performing career-saving surgeries, Andrews has also trained hundreds of doctors over the past several decades and is considered a globally recognized voice in the medical field.
Charles Barkley, one of the most famous athletes to call Auburn his alma mater, presented the award to Dr. Andrews.
In addition to Andrews’ award, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital received the Laureate award for its research in improving the survival rates among childhood cancers. St. Jude’s research is credited with helping increase the survival rate of childhood cancer from 20 percent to 80 percent over the last 57 years.
Award-winning journalist Phil Donahue presented that award.
This is the 26th year for the IQLA awards recognizing individuals who exemplify the core mission of Auburn’s College of Human Sciences.
