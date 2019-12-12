Suspect shot into family member’s vehicle, police say

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman has been charged after police say she fired gunshots into a family members’ vehicle while they were inside.
Montgomery Police Capt. Regina Duckett says Shontaea Heard, 38, is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
Duckett says the charges are related to a domestic incident which happened Wednesday around 9 a.m. in the 2300 block of Chestnut Street. The victim, a man, told police a family member fired the gunshots into his vehicle.
The victim was not injured, according to Duckett.
Heard, who is related to the victim, was identified as the suspect and taken into custody.
