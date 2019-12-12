Trojans down Gamecocks for third consecutive win

“Our team earned this road victory. Jacksonville State is an extremely difficult place to play. They have a huge home-court advantage because the crowd and the band are right on top of you. It was loud and they had a good student section which made it very hard for our guys to me calling the plays. We fell behind by a bit, but our guys dug deep and turned the tables on them. It was good to see us pull this one out. Our guys were much tougher in the second half of this game,” said Troy men’s basketball head coach Scott Cross.