Waddle wins SEC Special Teams Player of the Year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The Southeastern Conference announced its end of season awards Wednesday, and one elusive returner is bringing home some postseason honors for the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Sophomore wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was voted the SEC’s Special Teams Player of the Year. Waddle leads not only the SEC, but the entire country in return average with his 24.9 yards per return.
The sophomore from Houston has one punt return for a touchdown and one kick return for a touchdown. His punt return score came in the Tide’s game against LSU, the kickoff return score against Auburn.
He was twice named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week this season.
The Crimson Tide will take on Michigan in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl Jan. 1.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.