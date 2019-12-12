83-year-old woman missing from Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - Dothan officials are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing Dothan woman.
The Dothan Houston County EMA Facebook page posted Rhydona Skinner, 83, was last seen in a beige 2007 Pontiac G6 with Alabama tag 6684AR1, traveling toward Enterprise. Skinner suffers from dementia.
Skinner was last seen wearing an Auburn jacket. She is 5-feet-4-inches and weighs 140 pounds.
Anyone with information should call the Dothan Police Department at 334-793-0215.
