Bond could be revoked for Auburn teen charged in deadly Bramblett crash for traffic citations

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A teenage driver charged in the crash that claimed the lives of Rod and Paula Bramblett could have his bond revoked.
Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes says he has filed a motion to revoke 16-year-old Johnston Taylor’s bond due to his alleged continued reckless driving behavior.
Authorizes said Taylor tested positive for marijuana at the time of the accident, though Taylor’s attorney said the results do not mean he was impaired at the time of the accident.
The motion alleges that since he was released on bond following a July 1 arrest, Taylor has received two speeding tickets, one reckless driving citation and was found to be in possession of “suspected marijuana residue while the vehicle he was driving smelled of marijuana.”
On Nov. 24, Taylor was cited by Auburn police for driving 68 MPH in a 45 MPH zone on S. College St. near the intersection of S. Donahue Dr. at approximately 7:20 a.m.
On Nov. 25, Taylor was again cited by Auburn police for speeding and reckless driving. He was seen driving 62 MPH in a 35 MPH zone on Annaleu Dr. near Burke Place. He was also seen spinning tires and fishtailing into oncoming traffic at 9:52 a.m. During this traffic stop, officers smelled an odor of marijuana from the vehicle and found residue inside.
Court documents revealed Taylor was driving between 89 and 91 miles per hour with no signs of braking when he ran into the back of Bramblett’s car in March.
Hughes’ motion also asks that Taylor’s bond conditions be changed to prohibit him from operating a motor vehicle, effective immediately until a hearing can be held.
