Food for Thought 12/12

Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
High Scores
Earlies Sandwich Shop (712 Stephens St.): 100
Reis and Irvy’s (10477 Chantilly Pkwy.): 99
Chantilly 13 (10477 Chantilly Pkwy): 99
Subway (1768 Carter Hill Rd.): 99
Do Re Mi Karaoke (2787 Bell Rd.): 98
Papa John’s Pizza (3015 Carter Hill Rd.): 98
Low Scores
H. S. Fatema Food, Inc. (7624 Mobile Hwy.): 85
Priority Item: Mold in ice machine
King Buffet (2727 Bell Rd.): 86
Priority Items: Eggs/cabbage/rice left sitting out at improper temperature; mold in ice machine
Martha’s Place (7780 Atlanta Hwy.): 87
Priority Items: Cornbread batter left sitting out at improper temperature; roaches in kitchen
