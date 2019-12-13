Hyundai donates hundreds of bikes, toys to Toys for Tots

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama team members held a toy collection and fundraising drive to support the Marine Corps Toys for Tots campaign.
HMMA announced, during November and December, team members bought 212 bicycles and dozens of other toys to be donated to children in the Montgomery area. Team members also gave $1,355 in cash to the Toy for Tots campaign.
This is the fifteenth year HMMA has participated in the campaign, and it is the tenth year HMMA has focused on collecting bicycles. Over the last ten years, HMMA team members have donated 3,400 bicycles.
