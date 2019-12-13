Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Crews have finished draining the fuel tanks of an overturned cargo ship three months after it capsized off the coast of Georgia. The salvage team working to remove the South Korean ship Golden Ray said Thursday that more than 320,000 gallons of oil mixed with water were siphoned from 26 fuel tanks on the massive freighter. Cmdr. Matt Baer of the U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release that officials can now move forward with plans to remove the ship in pieces. The Golden Ray was leaving the Port of Brunswick with a load of automobiles in September when it overturned in the shipping channel.