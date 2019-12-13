Man shot during November robbery, suspect arrested

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a robbery in November, during which a man was shot.
According to Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett, Tandion Stoudemire, 18, is charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree assault. He is charged in reference to a shooting that happened on Nov. 27 at around midnight in the 4700 block of Park Towne Way. The victim sustained a serious gunshot wound and drove to Eric Lane, where police were called.
Duckett said the investigation indicated the victim was shot during the course of a robbery by someone he knew, and Stoudemire was identified as the suspect.
Stoudemire was taken into custody on Thursday and charged.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.