Man talks about chasing Dozier bank robbery suspects

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Greg Jackson’s F-150 truck has the scars and the minor damage after making contact with the rear bumper of the car driven by the two men who allegedly robbed the First National Bank of Dozier Wednesday afternoon.
“Really just surprised me when they came through the intersection. Surprised me when I seen them,” said Jackson.
According to investigators, the suspects got away with $5,000 and headed north on Highway 29, but their freedom didn’t last long.
By this time the 911 calls had been made. Jackson was on the lookout and spotted them.
“I turned around on them. We reached speeds of 105 miles per hour,” said Jackson.
During the chase, the men threw out the evidence, evidence that landed just yards from the front yard of Covington County Sheriff Terry Mears’ home between Dozier and Brantley.
The goods? Clothing, shorts and a wig. Mears says they may be connected to other robberies as well.
Eleven law enforcement agencies were involved, including the K-9 tracking team from DOC. 25-year old Jamie Ryan was captured not long after the robbery. There has been no sighting yet on the second suspect.
“They were dangerous and we were headed straight to Luverne where there was heavy, heavy traffic, so I went ahead and forcibly took them off the road,” said Jackson.
Investigators tell WSFA 12 News they also managed to recover $4,900 of the $5,000 stolen from the bank.
“I’ve done it before but you never know what’s going to happen when they wreck out,” Jackson said.
A bank robbery, a high-speed chase, and a partial capture; all in a day’s work for Greg Jackson.
Mears not only credited the multiple agencies involved, but also his front office personnel who stayed well into the night working the phones at the sheriff’s office. Mears tells WSFA 12 News this case will likely be turned over to federal prosecutors since it involved a bank robbery.
