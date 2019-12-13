Montgomery residents weigh in on 20-year plan

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With bicentennial events happening Friday in Montgomery, it is a time of reflection for the city. It’s also time for city leaders to figure out how they want to shape the city’s future. Thursday evening, Montgomery residents got in on the decision-making process.
The City of Montgomery is laying out the developmental plan for the next 20 years.
“At the end of the day, what people really want to see is they want to see change and they want to see this leadership and this community do some things differently,” said Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed.
The comprehensive plan, Envision Montgomery 2040, has been in the works for over a year, but now community members are helping make revisions.
“We’re letting the public view the actual draft plan that the city has crafted with its consultants,” said Montgomery Planning Director Robert Smith.
There are over 100 programs, projects and policies that city leaders are considering for the next 20 years, but before they come out with their final draft they want the community to get involved and help prioritize those items.
“It’s not all about what we as a city stand for, it’s all about what the citizens think the top priority should be,” said Smith.
And Montgomery residents do have some priorities in mind.
“We do know that housing is important and a lot of people do not have a mode of transportation, they don’t have their own vehicles. So, transportation, like buses, for them to get to and from is important,” said Montgomery resident Cynthia Calvin.
Calvin says that because there are many people without transportation, Montgomery also needs more sidewalks.
“You do have neighborhoods that do not have sidewalks at all and we have some streets that do not have sidewalks, so we do need those, so the people who are walking can have safety,” she said.
The next step for city leaders is to take the feedback they’ve received from the community and update the 20-year plan.
The Envision Montgomery 2040 plan is run by the city's planning department. They hope to have a final draft by January 2021.
