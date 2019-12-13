Police: Man charged with assault in November shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged with assault after Montgomery police say he was involved in a November shooting.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, Raymond McCray, 29, is charged with second-degree assault.
Duckett says McCray was charged in connection to a shooting that took place around 6:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Harmon Street. A man told officers he has been shot during an argument with someone he knew.
An arrest affidavit indicates the victim was shot once in the right leg, shattering the femur bone.
An investigation identified McCray as the suspect. Duckett says McCray was taken into custody Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.