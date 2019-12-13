Reports: Officer injured, suspect dead after shooting in Ozark

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An officer has been injured and a possible suspect is dead after a shooting in Ozark.
Multiple reports say the shooting happened in the area of Briarhill Court near downtown.
According to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, the officer was shot while responding to a call. The officer, whose condition is unknown, was taken to a local hospital.
As with any officer-involved shooting, the State Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case.
