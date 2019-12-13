Scattered rain likely through this evening

Decent instability, helicity and shear will be present, although the best shear amounts will be to our northwest, where the risk is highest. Also, we’ll point out that the surface low will be well to our northeast - that’s usually a telltale sign of a severe weather setup that doesn’t actually produce severe thunderstorms. That said, there are still a few days for things to change, so we’ll just mention a chance of strong storms for Monday, and refine the forecast over the weekend.