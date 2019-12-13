Scattered rain likely through this evening

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We’ve woken up to rain on our radar, and it’s not going anywhere today! Heavier rain is moving through parts of central and south Alabama this morning; the rain will lighten a bit as we head into the late morning hours. Scattered showers will continue through the afternoon, then heavier rain and a few thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon and evening.
It won’t rain on you all day, but you have a good chance of seeing rain at some point today and tonight.
Scattered showers will continue overnight, and a few showers may linger into early Saturday. We’ll be dry by Saturday afternoon, however, although some clouds will hang around for the day. Highs will warm into the low 60s.
The sun comes out in full force Sunday, and highs will jump into the mid and upper 60s.
Our next front approaches Monday, and it could bring a chance of strong or severe storms.
Decent instability, helicity and shear will be present, although the best shear amounts will be to our northwest, where the risk is highest. Also, we’ll point out that the surface low will be well to our northeast - that’s usually a telltale sign of a severe weather setup that doesn’t actually produce severe thunderstorms. That said, there are still a few days for things to change, so we’ll just mention a chance of strong storms for Monday, and refine the forecast over the weekend.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.