Troy building heavily damaged in Friday morning fire

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that left a structure heavily damaged.
Troy Fire officials say around 4:40 a.m. Friday, units were called to 610 Three Notch Street on a report that the building was on fire. When firefighters arrived, smoke and flames could be seen coming from the structure.
At this time, it is not clear if anyone was inside the building.
Firefighters remain on the scene. More information is expected to be released.
