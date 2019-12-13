Week 2 of pill mill trial centered on health care fraud, money laundering

The defense began putting on its case Friday, calling a medical billing and coding expert as its first witness. The witness testified that she analyzed the nearly 300 patient records cited in the indictment. Based on the notes from the patients’ office visits, she told the jury Stehl largely coded and billed these visits properly. The witness said she only found two coding errors, stating Stehl’s records only had a 9 percent margin of error, which is lower than average. The government cross-examined the witness, asking a number of questions about her qualifications. She testified she analyzes records on behalf of doctors to help them obtain higher reimbursements. The government questioned whether she was qualified to determine the medical legitimacy of those records, asking whether she had a medical background or ever worked in a clinical setting.