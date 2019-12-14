Alabama edged 17-16 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic

HATTIESBURG, Ms. (WSFA) - In the first overtime game since 2010, the Mississippi All-Stars defeated the Alabama All-Stars 17-16 in Hattiesburg in the 33rd Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic.
It was a blocked extra point that thwarted any chance of double overtime for the Alabama All-Stars as Mississippi All-Star Armondous Cooley of Wayne County blocked the extra point that would have tied the game to instead seal the win for his team.
On the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi, the two teams gathered for what would be a low-scoring affair.
Alabama took an early 7-0 lead, scoring on the game’s opening possession. Lanett’s Kristian Story had two strong runs and Thompson quarterback Sawyer Pate had completions of 42 yards and 11 yards to set up a 2-yard rushing score by St. Paul’s running back Jordan Ingram.
The Alabama All-Stars increased the lead to 10-0 in the second quarter after Evan McGuire nailed a field goal from 30 yards out.
The Mississippi All-Stars trailed 10-0 at the half and all of the third quarter before finally finding the scoreboard.
After being shut down several times in Alabama All-Star territory throughout the game, the Mississippi All-Stars finally scraped together points via a 31-yard field goal by Gavin Gaudin of Northwest Rankin High School.
The Mississippi All-Stars would find themselves deep in Alabama All-Star territory just moments later before having a pass intercepted in the end zone. After that, Williams helped move the Alabama All-Stars down the field and inside the Mississippi All-Stars 10-yard line.
That drive would stall following a pair of incompletions and a missed field goal, allowing the Mississippi All-Stars to hang around.
The Mississippi All-Stars used a 70-yard drive on 11 plays to tie the game with 2:04 remaining.
The Alabama All-Stars would have a chance to win it in regulation, but McGuire’s field goal try would be blocked by Javon Banks and the game went into overtime.
The Mississippi All-Stars scored first on a passing play. The Alabama All-Stars answered with a passing play of their own. Muscle Shoals quarterback Logan Smothers connected with Thompson wide receiver Mike Pettway in the back of the end zone on a 9-yard play to set the Alabama All-Stars up for the tie, but they couldn’t follow through. The attempt was blocked thus continuing the losing streak for the Alabama All-Stars.
The Mississippi All-Stars now own a three-game winning streak over the Alabama All-Stars.
Central-Phenix City’s Eddie Williams earned MVP honors for the Alabama All-Stars after he recorded 98 yards on six receptions.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.