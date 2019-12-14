GoFundMe page set up for Ozark police officer injured in shooting

OZARK, Ala. (WSFA) - A GoFundMe page has now been set up for Samuel Yoh, the Ozark police officer injured in the officer-involved shooting that resulted in the fatal shooting of the suspect Thursday night.
Yoh was last said to be in critical condition at Southeast Health in Dothan Friday morning by the Ozark Police Department. The GoFundMe has been set up in order to help support the Yoh family to pay for the medical bills.
At this time, the GoFundMe page has raised $3,840 of its $20,000 goal. According to the GoFundMe, Yoh joined the Ozark Police Department in March 2019. He and his wife are expecting the birth of their daughter in February 2020.
According to the Ozark Police Department, the shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. Thursday while officers were responding to a call in the 100 block of Briar Hill Court.
Police say Yoh saw a man walking in the roadway holding a rifle. When Yoh got out of his patrol vehicle the man immediately began shooting at him. Yoh and his vehicle were hit multiple times.
Ozark police say Yoh’s backup returned fire and killed the man, identified as 23-year-old Bradley Cutchens.
The State Bureau of Investigation is the lead agency investigating the incident.
