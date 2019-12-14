Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-VOTER-PURGE-GEORGIA
Georgia moving forward with mass voter purge Monday
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia election officials will soon begin a mass purge of inactive voters. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in October released a list of over 313,000 voters whose registrations were at risk of being cancelled. They were mailed notices in November and had 30 days to respond in order to keep their registration intact. A spokesman for the secretary of state says the purge will begin overnight Monday. He says the number of registrations canceled won’t be known until then. Critics argue that deciding not to participate in elections shouldn’t result in removal from the rolls. Election officials counter that list maintenance helps prevent voter fraud.
TV REPORTER-SEXUAL BATTERY
Man videotaped slapping reporter's rear on live TV charged
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man who was videotaped slapping a female reporter's rear on live TV has been arrested on a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery. Savannah police spokeswoman Bianca Johnson confirmed that Thomas Callaway was arrested Friday afternoon in connection with the incident involving a TV reporter covering a road race last Saturday. Callaway went to the television station and apologized on camera a few days later. He also said he did not touch the young woman's rear intentionally, but was trying to raise his hand to pat her on the back or shoulder. Callaway's attorney declined comment Friday.
ATLANTA-HOSPITALS
Georgia gov. issues emergency after Atlanta hospital flooded
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor has issued an emergency declaration because of capacity issues at Atlanta-area hospitals. Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta started diverting patients to other hospitals on Dec. 7 because a burst water pipe flooded multiple floors. Partial diversions continued Friday as Gov. Brian Kemp issued the emergency declaration. The declaration says that other area hospitals are now at capacity and allow state resources to be marshaled to combat the problem. Grady hospital said in a statement that they began accepting “trauma, stroke, and burn patients only” Friday morning.
AP-US-PLANT-SHOOTING-GEORGIA
1 shot dead at plant near Atlanta; suspect caught in Alabama
CONYERS, Ga. (AP) — A man has been arrested in Alabama on murder charges in a fatal Georgia workplace shooting. Georgia officials say Cameron Golden shot and killed Taurus Andrews during a shift change Friday morning at a container factory in the Atlanta suburb of Conyers. They say Golden then fled to Birmingham, Alabama, where he was arrested at a bus station. Officials say they're not sure if Golden, who was a contract employee, was specifically targeting the other worker at Dart Container Corp. The shooting sparked alarm in the suburb, where schools were locked down and residents were advised to stay inside.
ELECTION 2020-GEORGIA HOUSE-EVANS
Democrat who ran for Georgia gov. enters state House race
ATLANTA (AP) — Former Democratic candidate for Georgia governor Stacey Evans has announced a bid to return to the state House. Evans said Thursday that she'll run for the Atlanta-based seat held by retiring state Rep. Pat Gardner. Evans represented a Smyrna-based seat for years before stepping down in 2017 to run for governor. She lost the Democratic primary to Stacey Abrams last year. Evans says that she's motivated to run again by Republican attacks on women's rights and referenced the abortion ban passed by the Georgia legislature this year. Evans was first elected to the state House in 2010.
FUEL DUMPED-SENTENCE
Truck driver gets prison for illegally dumping fuel
ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — A truck driver who dumped thousands of gallons of fuel in south Georgia has been sentenced to serve a year and a half in federal prison. Federal prosecutors said in a news release that 40-year-old Jaron Coleman of Oakville dumped about 3,000 gallons of fuel onto land that drains into a Thomasville creek in 2018. They say that prompted a school to be evacuated and required a costly cleanup led by the Environmental Protection Agency. Coleman was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in September.
SKELETAL REMAINS
Georgia deer hunters find skeletal remains in wooded area
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia have confirmed that two deer hunters discovered human skeletal remains in a wooded area. Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said the hunters found the bones on Thursday afternoon on a Flowery Branch property near the Chattahoochee Bay. Booth said detectives are pursuing “good leads" that they think could help identify the body. Authorities didn't say how long they thought the remains had been there or if foul play is suspected. The state Bureau of Investigation's crime lab is examining the remains.
HIT AND RUN-SENTENCE
Man sentenced to 12 years in hit-and-run that injured teen
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (AP) — A Honduran native was sentenced to 12 years in prison for a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a 14-year-old girl in Mississippi. David Hernandez pleaded guilty Thursday to leaving the scene of an accident. Hernandez was traveling east on U.S. 90 in December 2018 when he hit Julia Usprich as she tried to cross the highway. Witnesses said Hernandez never stopped. Deputies later spotted his car and found clothing fibers that matched evidence from the hit-and-run. Hernandez told authorities he was in the country without proper documentation and had previously been deported twice. Usprich's leg and skull were fractured but she has since recovered.