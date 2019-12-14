Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-ABORTION-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi 15-week abortion ban is blocked by appeals court
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal appeals court says Mississippi's ban on abortion at 15 weeks is unconstitutional. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued the ruling Friday. It says a lower court judge ruled correctly when he blocked the state law from taking effect in 2018. The only abortion clinic in Mississippi sued the state after Republican Gov. Phil Bryant signed the law. Mississippi legislators came back in 2019 and passed a more restrictive law to ban most abortions at about six weeks. The same federal district judge blocked that, too, and a legal fight over it continues.
2 teens charged in crash that kills Mississippi constable
BATESVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A prosecutor says two teenagers have been charged with murder in a wreck that killed a Mississippi law enforcement officer. Panola County Constable Raye Hawkins died Thursday when a pickup truck smashed into the vehicle he was driving in Batesville. Hawkins was responding to help officers from another county who were chasing what was believed to be a stolen truck. District Attorney John Champion says the truck crushed Hawkins' vehicle, killing him instantly. Champion says the 15-year-old and the 16-year-old in the truck are charged as adults. They were being held Friday in a juvenile detention center in DeSoto County.
Teacher: Bring food to class holiday party or don't eat
MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi school system is apologizing after a teacher said students can't eat at a holiday party if they don't bring food. News outlets report that the Meridian Public School District issued a statement Thursday saying a teacher wrote a letter to parents about an upcoming Christmas party. The teacher described her “philosophy” in a letter to parents. A statement by school superintendent Amy Carter says parents contacted the school and district office with concerns about the letter. Carter says students won't be excluded or made to feel uncomfortable if they don't bring refreshments.
Man sentenced for sexually assaulting teen on cruise ship
BOSTON (AP) — Prosecutors say a Mississippi man who was convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old on a cruise ship traveling from Boston to Bermuda has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison. Records show Adam Christopher Boyd, of Bay Springs, Miss., pleaded guilty in April to a charge of sexual abuse of a minor. The 33-year-old Boyd was sentenced on Wednesday in Boston. Prosecutors say Boyd assaulted a 15-year-old child while they were both aboard a cruise ship docked in the Bahamas. Boyd's attorney said in a separate filing that Boyd had no prior criminal convictions and has a “record of hard work and employment.”
Man sentenced to 12 years in hit-and-run that injured teen
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (AP) — A Honduran native was sentenced to 12 years in prison for a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a 14-year-old girl in Mississippi. David Hernandez pleaded guilty Thursday to leaving the scene of an accident. Hernandez was traveling east on U.S. 90 in December 2018 when he hit Julia Usprich as she tried to cross the highway. Witnesses said Hernandez never stopped. Deputies later spotted his car and found clothing fibers that matched evidence from the hit-and-run. Hernandez told authorities he was in the country without proper documentation and had previously been deported twice. Usprich's leg and skull were fractured but she has since recovered.
Mississippi ceremony honors crime victims and survivors
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi residents are hanging Christmas tree ornaments to remember loved ones who died from violent crimes. The attorney general's office held a tree lighting ceremony Thursday at a state office building in Jackson. More than 100 people took part. Some hung ornaments with photos of those they are missing this holiday season. It was the 16th annual ceremony for crime victims and survivors. And, it was likely to be one of the last big public appearances by Jim Hood as attorney general, who leaves office Jan. 9. Hood and his sister, Beth, hung an ornament to honor their cousin killed in 1976.