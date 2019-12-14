Storms likely Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Enjoy this dry weekend! Storms return to the forecast Monday, and some could be strong. Let’s dive in.
First things first, a dry, though cloudy, weekend is underway. Highs are warming into the upper 50s for most today, but highs will jump into the upper 60s tomorrow.
A cold front approaches Monday, bringing rain and the possibility of strong storms with it. The risk for severe storms is low, but not zero - there will be a decent amount of shear, modest CAPE (storm energy), a deepening trough and a surface low to our northeast. So, there are both limiting and enhancing factors when it comes to a severe weather set-up Monday.
For now, we will say there is a very low risk for severe storms from Monday afternoon to late Monday night. Risks include strong, damaging wind gusts, hail, and spin-up tornadoes.
Things could change between now and Monday afternoon, so check back in for updates.
