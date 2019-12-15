911 call from kidnapped woman leads authorities to body in the woods

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies discovered a woman’s body in the woods, near St. VIncent’s East, after receiving a 911 call from a woman who had been kidnapped.
Friday afternoon at 4:42 p.m. dispatch received a 911 call from a woman who said she was being held against her will at an apartment complex. According to investigators, deputies were able to track her phone to Woodside Condominiums in Centerpoint. As they arrived, they observed the woman falling down the stairs with her hands bound together by zip ties. The woman was rescued and treated for her injuries at the scene,
The woman informed deputies that she knew about a homicide that had occured, and it may be the reason she was kidnapped. This information led detectives to search a wooded area off Medical Park Drive East, where the found a woman’s body.
Sheriff’s Detectives have identified the suspects and are tracking their location.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.