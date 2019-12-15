Enterprise residents line the street for Joshua Watson

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - US Navy Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson’s body was brought back home to the wiregrass Friday morning where members of the community lined the streets as Watson’s body was taken to Searcy Funeral Home Crematory.
When news broke that Watson was one of three killed at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida, the entire city of Enterprise mourned.
"[We all feel] sadness because you’re losing a hometown kid. Somebody who looked like they were going to do great things with their life and now it’s over within a short amount of time” said Enterprise resident Scott Benson.
Enterprise is proud of its military so, many lined the streets to pay respects to Watson, and to support the family, once they heard that Joshua’s body would come through on the city’s Main Street.
"I said ‘I have to be there.’ Right off the bat, ‘I have to be there,’” Benson said.
Many even took off work and were supported by their employers to attend.
One spectator attended because Watson's death hit close to home.
Noelle Bledsoe says “being a military family and then a Navy mom, really [hit too] close to home.”
Bledsoe says Enterprise reminds her of the close-knit military community.
“It’s a different type of family, you’re one. You come together especially this little town, everybody’s family,” Bledsoe continued. “Even though I’ve only been here three years, I love the pride and how everyone comes together. Big military community."
As a military mother, seeing the hearse drive by wasn't easy.
“You know I had tears and it does hit close to home you know, because what if that were me,” Bledsoe exclaimed.
And Benson has words of support for the Watson family.
“I would encourage them to draw strength from their faith. God can get you through things like this. So that’s what I would encourage them to do. And know that all these people are praying for them,” said Benson.
Visitation for Joshua Watson will take place Saturday, Dec. 21 at the performing arts center at Enterprise High School beginning at 8:30 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11.
Watson will be buried Sunday, Dec. 22 at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo.
