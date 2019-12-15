JaMychal Green throws 2nd annual Christmas giveaway

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Los Angeles Clippers forward JaMychal Green is about racking up the assists both ON and OFF the basketball court. Saturday, Green held his 2nd annual Christmas Give-a-Way Shopping Spree.
Green couldn’t be in attendance due to the NBA season being in-season, but his parents were on hand as 10 TS Morris Elementary students were given a $250 shopping spree at the Chantilly Walmart.
“It’s a humbling experience. You just see the children full of joy and smiling and just so thankful, cause they tell you, ‘Thank you, Mrs. Green. Thank you, Mr. Green,’ we say, ‘Thank you, JaMychal,' and most of all, ‘Thank God,’” said JaMychal’s mother, Rita.
The shopping spree is a part of JaMychal’s Forever My Brother’s Keeper Foundation’s events. The children chosen to participate in the shopping spree were nominated.
Rita Green says JaMychal loves giving back to his community and loves children. She called children his “passion.” She said although he couldn’t be in attendance Saturday, JaMychal was still thankful to have the opportunity to give back.
Green, a Montgomery native, attended St. Jude where he was a basketball standout before going on to play at the University of Alabama. He’s been in the NBA for five seasons. He’s in his first full season with the Los Angeles Clippers where he’s averaging 7.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game this season.
