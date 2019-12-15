Montgomery retailers gear up for ‘panic week’ of holiday shopping

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Christmas is only 10 days away, so holiday shoppers are trying to finish crossing people off of their Christmas lists, but some people aren’t as far along as they’d like to be.
“To be honest, probably about 50 percent of it right now,” Gregory Barganier says.
Sunday marks the beginning of the last full week before the big day. It’s known as “panic week”: the week where shoppers rush to stores to buy those last-minute gifts.
“The Alexas, the Googles, gaming laptops, gaming systems. It’s just been nonstop traffic as far as the gifts go,” Best Buy Sales Supervisor, Michael Jennings, says.
According to research by Womply, both the Friday and Saturday before Christmas are bigger sales days for local retailers than Black Friday. The Friday before Christmas is the number 2 revenue day of the year and the Saturday before Christmas is even bigger with Montgomery retailers expected to see sales up 155 percent from the average day.
"Organized chaos. That's how we like to put it," Jennings says.
With time winding down, shoppers have their own approach to getting it all done.
“I really just procrastinate and I don’t buy gifts for too many people honestly so it’s not that hard to get it at the last minute,” Nick Stewart says.
“I’m kind of laid back. I know my family really well so if I see something they really like good, if not then I’ll just get them a really big gift card,” Kaitlyn Downing says.
“I’m not gonna lie. I don’t think I’m going to be able to get it all done. So I’m just going to mark off all the people that’s most important to me and try to make sure that I get them before I get everybody else. I just hope that I pick the right things for everybody and are appreciative of what I buy them, but if not it’s still good,” Gregory Barganier says.
Retailers say they welcome the additional business.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.