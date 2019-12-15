PCPD responds to victim killed in shooting in Phenix City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department responded to a shooting at 2712 Sandfort Road in Phenix City, Alabama. The incident took place on Dec. 15 at 10:48 a.m.
Upon arrival, responding officers discovered a deceased male that was sitting in a vehicle. It appeared the victim had been shot. The victim will not be identified at this time pending family notification.
A suspect, Steven Ray Harris, 61 years of age, was arrested for Capital Murder, in reference to this case.
This case is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with further information, please contact Phenix City Police Department at (334) 448-2819 or (334) 448 -2835.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.