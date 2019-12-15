Risk of strong storms Monday night

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A cold front will make it’s way to Alabama late Monday, bringing with it the possibility of strong to severe storms.
SEVERE THREAT: As of Sunday morning, the low risk of severe storms has been expanded across most off of central and south Alabama. A medium risk has been put in place for western counties.
TIMING: The front will approach northwestern counties Monday evening, then slowly work its way southeast through the overnight hours and into Tuesday morning. because this is an overnight threat, make sure you have multiple reliable ways of receiving weather alerts that will wake you up, just in case.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS: The biggest threat is strong straight-line wind gusts up to 60mph. These can cause damage to roofs and knock down trees and power lines. We also cannot rule out the risk of tornadoes, hail and localized flooding. Again, the risk is low, but not zero, so stay weather aware.
Until then, enjoy a dry Sunday. Highs will warm into the mid 60s under a mix of sun and clouds. A few showers are then possible Monday morning and afternoon ahead of the line of potentially strong storms.
Behind the front, a few showers could linger Tuesday morning, then drier, cooler air moves into place. Temperatures will fall throughout the day Tuesday, and Wednesday morning will land near freezing. Highs in the 50s and mornings in the low 30s will stick around for the rest of the workweek.
