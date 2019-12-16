Class Act teacher followed a calling to become an educator

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Our Class Act teacher this week says she was led to the classroom after working in another capacity at Valiant Cross Academy in Montgomery first.
Jada Davis was an administrator and then an instructional coach before following her calling to become a teacher.
“Oh! Oh! Yeah!” Davis’ class exclaims during their morning motivation.
The energy in her classroom is motivating by design.
“You have to make it exciting. You have to make it thrilling for them. You have to relate to them” said Davis.
For her, it’s about making a real, lasting connection with these young scholars. They don’t always come into class with a passion for the material, but that’s why Davis says she teaches by example.
“When they get an ‘A’ as I’m grading the papers, I’m jumping up like ‘Yes! He got it!”
That enthusiasm catches fire and spreads throughout the class. Positive reinforcement is a given in Davis’ daily routine. She’s hopeful that it will be only the beginning of a productive day and create a yearning for learning.
“I hope that leaving my classroom that they’re excited and they’re ready to go to the next class being alert and ready to learn their next lesson,” said Davis.
This first-year teacher has made quite an impression already and that’s why Jada Davis is this week’s Class Act Winner!
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.